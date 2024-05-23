Commerce Bank Buys 24,379 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $124,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 2,498,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

