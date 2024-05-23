Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 0.4%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.03. 3,191,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,446,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

