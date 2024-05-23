Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Comcast by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 6,676,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,484,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

