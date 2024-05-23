Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

