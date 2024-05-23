Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $56.51 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

