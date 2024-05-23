Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.21 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

