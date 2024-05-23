Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,660 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

