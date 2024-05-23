Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,127. Clipper Realty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.57%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

