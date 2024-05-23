City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells $302,615.34 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $302,615.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in City by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

