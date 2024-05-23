Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 896 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 90.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,635. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.