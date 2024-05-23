Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 525 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.04. 612,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,241. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.