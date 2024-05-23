Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 414 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,515,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,046,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,385,271. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $447.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.