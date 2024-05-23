Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 14,896 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,934. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

