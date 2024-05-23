Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,426 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its position in GSK by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,045. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

