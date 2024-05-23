Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.53. 781,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.92. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

