Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,737,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,788,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS DFIC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 948,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.