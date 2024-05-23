Citizens & Northern Corp Invests $980,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 510,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

