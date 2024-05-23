Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,859,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $122.78. 2,303,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

