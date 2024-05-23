Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.16 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 9.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 89,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 391,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,978,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.80. 4,718,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.38. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

