Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.92.
Rubrik Trading Down 4.0 %
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
