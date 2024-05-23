Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $266.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $244.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $267.43 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average is $241.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

