Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 900,000 Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Golden Dawn Minerals Trading Up 10.0 %

Golden Dawn Minerals stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

