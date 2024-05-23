ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $28.03

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $27.31. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 1,870 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

