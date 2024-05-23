Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $53.88

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.88, but opened at $55.78. Celestica shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 721,253 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Celestica Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

