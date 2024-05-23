Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,319,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.91. 3,284,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,365. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.69 and its 200 day moving average is $283.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

