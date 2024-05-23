Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 7,151,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.