Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

