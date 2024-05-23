Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,347,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

