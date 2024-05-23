Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.86% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $85,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 1,041,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,447. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.