Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 84,449 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $166,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.61. 2,555,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.