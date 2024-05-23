Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 37,465 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $496,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,623. The firm has a market cap of $456.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.02 and a 200-day moving average of $493.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

