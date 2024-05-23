Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $131,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.60. The stock had a trading volume of 551,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,948. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $254.65 and a twelve month high of $357.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

