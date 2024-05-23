Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 126,052 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.62% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $54,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 174,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.08 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

