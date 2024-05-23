Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $76,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

