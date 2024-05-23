Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $115,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 180,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 964,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

