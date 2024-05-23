Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.78. 204,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

