Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $331.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

