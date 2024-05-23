Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $23.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 7,874 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

