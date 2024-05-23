Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.70

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 670000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

