Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Acquires A$51,841.64 in Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$51,841.64 ($34,561.09).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,535.64 ($26,357.09).

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling bought 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($32,598.85).

On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,855.22).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$66,727.86 ($44,485.24).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 14th. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

