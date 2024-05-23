BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 268,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,838. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Immersion by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 237,119 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

