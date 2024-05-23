Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Acquires $23,753.80 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $23,753.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BHRB opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.