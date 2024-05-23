Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Acquires $23,753.80 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $23,753.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of BHRB opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.