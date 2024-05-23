Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,104 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.26% of Builders FirstSource worth $52,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.47. 1,355,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,385. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

