Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 2.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BRO stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 365,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
Brown & Brown Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brown & Brown
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.