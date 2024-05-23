British Land’s (BLND) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 382.25 ($4.86).
British Land Trading Up 2.1 %
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,017.54%.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
