British Land’s (BLND) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 382.25 ($4.86).

Get British Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on British Land

British Land Trading Up 2.1 %

British Land Cuts Dividend

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 403.20 ($5.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.68, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 421.90 ($5.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 390.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,017.54%.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.