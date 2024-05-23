Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.43. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,634,627 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $994.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,473,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 171.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 431,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,513,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 952,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

