BMO Capital Markets Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Outperform

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,272. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,403,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

