Blake Russell Sells 433 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $92,323,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,144,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

