BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

