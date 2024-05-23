BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,108 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.33. 648,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,954. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About FMC



FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

